San Diego Unified board president: COVID-19 protocols working, delta still a concern

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s been two weeks since students in the San Diego Unified School District returned to their campuses, where they found a number of changes to the district’s COVID-19 protocols.

From being required to wear masks while indoors and outdoors, to more handwashing stations, and upgrades to their ventilation systems.

SDUSD School Board President Richard Barrera said they have had 172 students and 28 staff members who have tested positive for the virus.

"We do have positive cases, we know in San Diego County and in the communities around our schools, we are seeing continued large numbers of people testing positive for COVID, so we're identifying students and staff who tested positive on our campuses," Barrera said.

Barrera adds there has been one school that’s reported an outbreak.

"The Mira Mesa High School football team had more than three cases of positive tests of people who had been in close contact with each other. We went ahead and canceled the football activities," Barrera said. "The saddest moment from us since the opening of school is the passing of Mira Mesa High football coach, who was positive from COVID."

Barrera says while it has only been two weeks of in-person learning he believes the protocols they have in place are working. They’ve been able to identify cases, and have been able to use their contact tracing to determine those who may have been exposed.

"We think the strategies we have in place are the right strategies and are effective. But, we continue to be challenged by the reality which is the surge of COVID and the surge of the delta variant," said Barrera.