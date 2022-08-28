San Diego Mayor’s office hosts back-to-school event to help families in need

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - As students return to school, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s office in collaboration with San Diego Unified School District, several non-profit organizations, and San Diego sports teams hosted a back-to-school event to support families in need.

At the event, they handed out backpacks full of school supplies, chrome book covers, and bus passes to about 300 families with hopes of beating any possible back-to-school financial burden.

Excited to attend this back-to-school event, Sarah Hernandez mother of 4 middle school and high school-aged students shares how difficult back-to-school shopping has become.

“It could be a little bit expensive trying to get school supplies out there, it could be hard,” said Hernandez.

Addressing the issue, Mayor Todd Gloria the distribution of school supplies took place in the heart of Linda Vista.

“Linda Vista is historically one of our underserved communities this is where we need to make some strong investments in order to help change the outcome and open of the door of opportunities wider particularly for kids,” said Mayor Todd.

From backpacks, books, markers and pencils, chrome book covers and public transportation passes to help equip children for the start of the school year.

17-year-old, Jeanette Hernandez, senior at Kearney High School, her brothers and cousins received supplies and said to be prepared for their big day back at school.

“Instead of going to the store and wasting a lot of money in supplies its actually here for free, and I’m very grateful for that," said Hernandez.

"I will actually show up prepared and not ask my teacher for an extra pencil because I’d already have it."

As for many of the parents that attended, receiving these supplies and resources takes a lot off their shoulders. “They actually provided everything I needed for back to school and actually I’m not doing any shopping for school supplies and that’s the best thing,” shares Sarah.

San Diego Unified School District starts classes this Monday, August 29, and the students and parents seem to be very excited about the first day of school.