Poway Unified students head back to school campuses

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Aditi Anand and Kody Mongolv are pretty happy to be starting their last year at Westview High School on campus.

"Coming into our senior year after over a year and a half of not being on campus is absolutely huge for us," said Anand.

The two high school seniors are also Associated Student Body president and vice president. Both say the main emotion everyone seems to be feeling right now is just excitement.

"I saw students excited to come to registration and stand an hour in line in the 90-degree heat, so I think that definitely says something to the energy we'll get this school year," said Mongolv.

Normally, Westview would hold a huge rally to welcome everyone on their first day, but because of ongoing concerns about COVID-19 they've had to rethink their welcome strategy.

"In place of that we're gonna be putting decorations all over campus just to make the energy here immediately once you come on feel like Westview," said Mongolv.

While students in the Poway Unified District will be required to wear masks while indoors on campus, they can remove them outside if they're comfortable.

Right now the vaccine is approved for kids 12 and older, and both Anand and Mongolv say they opted to get it and say many of their friends and classmates have also.

"I deal with health issues and I have family members that I kinda want to be aware of and also just helping the pandemic and doing your part, I think it's really important and that's why I chose to get it," said Anand.