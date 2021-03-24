Cajon Valley Schools recognized nationally for reopening

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A San Diego school district is in the national spotlight for getting kids back to the classroom safely. Teachers, administrators, and students from Cajon Valley Union took part in a summit Wednesday hosted by the Department of Education to share their success with the rest of the country.

The Cajon Valley Union School District has been pioneering what learning looks like in a pandemic from the start. They have consistently been the first public school district in the county to reopen while other districts remained closed.

On April 12th, they’ll reopen their 27 schools to pre-pandemic levels with in-person learning five days a week.

Assistant superintendent, Karen Minshew, credits their success to constant communication with teachers and parents during more than 100 town halls hosted in the past year.

“Engagement of every person, every customer we have,” said Minshew. “Listening to them saying what’s working what’s not, where we need resources, support.”

In two weeks, every family who wants their student in the classroom will have that option.

“We’re bringing back our electives,” said Minshew. “We can now have band outside.”

The district has implemented several safety requirements including mask-wearing and social distancing. They’ve also adjusted their schedules to keep students in cohorts.

“We went to a block schedule at our middle school,” said Minshew. “Our teachers rotate instead of our students.”

About 11,000 students at their 27 schools are doing some form of in-person learning. The district says they’ve only had one case of COVID-19 passed on campus so far.

As schools return to full-time on-campus instruction next month, families who wish to continue virtual learning from home will have that option.

