Back-to-school kicks off for thousands of students in Del Mar Union School District

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — For thousands of Del Mar Union School District students, Monday is back to school.

Pacific Sky School was excited as teachers and staff welcomed students back to campus.

“Kids are super excited they haven’t seen their friends all summer, and they were super stocked to see who was in whose class,” says Mom Theresa Operana.

She says there’s no other place she’d want her kids because of the school’s unique approach to learning.

Operana says, “Our kids are really active, so it's really important that they don't just sit till in one space they can decide I want to sit indoors or outdoors .. or sit on the floor. There aren't desks it's amazing how they can choose how they want to learn.”

And as soon as you step foot on campus, you instantly notice this isn’t a traditional school setting.

Chelsea Moore, the Principal at Pacific Sky School, says, “There are nooks where people can learn from one another. Present to one another. Throughout the learning sequence, they’re moving. And finding different spaces that work for them as learners.”

Pacific Sky School allows students to explore their curiosity, which is a big part of the school’s learning experience. This school is also big on its “STEAM” program focusing on the arts, science, physical education, and interdisciplinary learning through hands-on activities, problem-solving, and teamwork.

Moore adds,” Creating spaces where students are agents to their learning, where they can have ownership about what they want to explore. What they’re curious about.”

Pacific Sky opened during the pandemic, so this is only the school’s second year.