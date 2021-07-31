As San Diego County schools prepare for students on campus, experts talk tips for parents

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In less than a month, students in San Diego County will return to in-person learning.

While districts have been preparing campuses for their arrival, doctors say parents also need to get them ready mentally and emotionally at home.

“It’s important to keep open the lines of communication starting now, even before school begins. You want to encourage your children to share their thoughts and feelings about starting school,” says psychologist Justin LaPilusa, with Auxilium Mental Health.

He says a big part of this will require some homework for parents.

"You want to start by managing expectations, knowledge is power, and right now learning about the protocols the school will be maintaining. What are the changes the schools will be implementing, what are the rules about masks and recess," LaPilusa adds.

LaPilusa says children often don’t know how to express how they’re feeling verbally, so when school does start keep an eye out for changes in behavior, especially after school.

"Those first 15 to 20 minutes in the car on your drive home from school, if they’re acting fussy or acting out, having a hard time listening. Give them some time because it’s likely they’re trying to let off steam following all the rules and structural protocols," LaPilusa says.

LaPilusa says it will be important to find a community or others parents you can communicate with, so parents can also express their feelings as they navigate through these changes.