3 South Bay school districts reopen schools for in-person learning

(KGTV) – Three school districts in the South Bay are reopening their respective campuses for in-person instruction on Monday.

The Sweetwater Union High School District, Chula Vista Elementary School District, and San Ysidro School District will welcome students back with hybrid learning plans in place.

Sweetwater’s interim superintendent said a little over 5,000 students will be back in classrooms for in-person learning.

The district’s detailed reopening plan can be found at http://www.sweetwaterschools.org/reopening-schools-spring-2021/.

Chula Vista Elementary School District is expecting close to 60 percent of its students to return to schools as part of its hybrid model.

CVESD’s plan consists of half-day instruction with morning and afternoon sessions Monday-Thursday; all students will take part in distance learning on Fridays.

For more information on the CVESD plan, the district made its “reopening playbook” available at https://indd.adobe.com/view/0476af62-e46a-44d1-9348-5fc8660c582b.

San Ysidro School District schools are reopening through a hybrid learning program that offers 1-2 days per week of in-person learning for students.

More information on San Ysidro School District’s reopening plan can be found at https://bit.ly/3sdwJ65.