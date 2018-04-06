Authorities search for armed man accused of carjacking woman in Hillcrest

Jermaine Ong
11:07 AM, Apr 6, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man suspected in a Hillcrest carjacking incident Friday morning is believed to be on the loose in Lemon Grove following a car crash.

San Diego police said a woman was in the 3900 block of Fourth Avenue just after 7 a.m. when she was confronted by a man armed with a handgun.

According to police, the man took the victim’s purse and drove off in her gray Mazda 3, with California license plate 7WRA903.

10News learned the Mazda 3 was involved in a crash in the 8800 block of Lemon Grove Way at around 10 a.m.

The driver reportedly fled the scene of the crash, prompting a search of the immediate area involving San Diego police officers and sheriff’s deputies.

The carjacking victim described her assailant as Hispanic, in his 30s and 5 feet 7 inches tall. He has a thin build and short hair, and he was wearing a brown jacket and tan pants.

