Authorities: Bicyclist hit by car, stabbed to death by motorist in Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. (CNS) - A bicyclist died at a hospital after being struck by a car and stabbed while riding along Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point Wednesday.

The collision occurred about 3 p.m. at Crown Valley Parkway and Pacific Coast Highway, Orange County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Michael Woodroof said.

The driver of a white Lexus hit the bicyclist, an act the Orange County Sheriff's Department believes was intentional, then got out of the car and stabbed the victim, according to the sheriff's department.

The victim was rushed to a hospital at around 5:52 p.m. Authorities confirmed the victim had later died.

The driver was taken into custody after being held at the scene by civilians until law enforcement officers arrived.