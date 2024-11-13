Attorney analyzes Trump's mass deportation policy, impact on San Diego

In President-Elect Donald Trump's online platform, it says he wants to begin the largest deportation program in American history, what exactly would that look like?

“They don’t have the numbers to do on that scale what they want to do, they have to have ice officers, CBP officers, there’s going to be a mass amount of hiring for that," said Tammy Lin, San Diego immigration attorney.

"In San Diego there’s expedited removal, so if you’re within 100 miles of the border, then technically they can just expeditiously remove someone especially if they're from Mexico, and send them over to Mexico,” Lin said.

These immigrants are undocumented so how would the administration locate them?

“They may potentially have people reporting others in retaliation," Lin said. "We’re already seeing the rhetoric online of ‘I want to contact ICE because my neighbor is undocumented.'”

How exactly could San Diego stand up against these mass deportations?

“Being a sanctuary state, there should be no collaboration with local law enforcement and ICE," Lin said. "Law enforcement agencies in California can’t preemptively say ‘Here’s a list of people we arrested that we don’t think have documentation.’”

In this platform, Trump says he wants to cut federal funding to sanctuary jurisdictions. What is some of the federal funding President-elect Donald Trump could cut from California?

“They want to cut the Department of Education, cutting funding there," Lin said. "California is good with environmental issues, maybe they’ll cut EPA there for funding. California is the fifth largest economy in the world. A lot of the federal money given to other states is from our state. So could foresee it being a tit for tat thing where the state government is going to try to run up against the federal policies he’s trying to do.”

