Attacker smirks during hearing with San Diego Airport parking lot stabbing victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - On Wednesday, emotional testimony was read in a downtown courtroom by the husband and wife who were brutally attacked in an economy parking lot outside of the San Diego International Airport. The testimony was read during the sentencing hearing for Alberto Jauregui, who pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Jauregui appeared to show no remorse. He smirked and smiled at the couple and at our camera.

It was last October when police say Jauregui came up to Donna Kashani and husband Robert Bobbett in the parking lot. He reportedly grabbed Kashani by her neck and demanded the keys to their SUV. “You put me in a headlock with a 10-inch knife to my neck and you were dragging me into our SUV and demanding that I get in with you,” Kashani told him and the courtroom.

In a heroic move, Bobbett threw himself in front of her and charged at Jauregui.

“As I rushed toward you, I truly believed I was going to die in this struggle,” Bobbett told Jauregui and the courtroom. He added, “You stabbed me in the chest nearly hitting my heart. All the while [you were] screaming ‘Die, die, die!’”

Bobbett was stabbed six times and nearly died.

Jauregui was caught days later.

During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, he told the courtroom, “You guys have made a big mistake by not giving me help. Instead of giving me help, you want to punish me.”

He’ll spend the next 13 years in state prison.