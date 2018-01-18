Athletes from around the country learn to trust their partner's eyes in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A unique camp is teaching athletes how to be the eyes for their teammates.

“I like to challenge myself but it’s always an adventure. I didn’t think I’d be riding a tandem on a country road in San Diego,” said para triathlete Susan Wentzy from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Wentzy is participating in the “No Sight, No Limits” para triathlete camp for the visually impaired at the Chula Vista Elita Athlete Training Center.

“There’s a misconception that people who are blind aren’t able to do things and I think I bought in to that for a while,” said Wentzy.

She was empowered by Amy Dixon, the fifth highest ranked para triathlete in the world and host of the elite camp for visually-impaired triathletes and their guides.

“I am just so proud of everyone here. I mean, incredibly proud,” said Dixon, who hopes to represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

She teaches the para triathletes and the guides how to safely run, swim, and ride a tandem bike together.

“Look who I’m surrounded by. I’m surrounded by some of the best athletes in the world,” said Dixon.