ESCONDIDO (CNS) - At least one person died Saturday in a crash between a van and a motorcycle in the Escondido area.

The crash was reported at 2:17 p.m. at Orangewood Drive and Mary Lane, about a couple of miles west of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP reported it was a fatal crash. No further details were available.

