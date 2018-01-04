Arrests made in series of violent Chula Vista, National City robberies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Three men were taken into custody in connection with a string of violent armed robberies that occurred late Wednesday night in National City and Chula Vista.



At around 11 p.m., Chula Vista police received reports of a person robbed in the 300 block of Broadway Chula Vista by men armed with guns and machetes who fled the scene in an SUV with paper license plates.



A short time later, National City police were called to the area of Civic Center Drive and Cleveland Avenue, where a man and woman were robbed of their phones by armed men who drove away in an SUV with paper plates.



Meanwhile, Chula Vista police then responded to the 600 block of Flower Street, where a man was taken to the hospital after being struck in the head and robbed of his phone and shoes. The attackers were described as armed men who left the scene in a vehicle similar to the previous robberies.



Shortly after, officers were called to the 200 block of Regency Court in Chula Vista to investigate a robbery in which the victim was attacked with a machete and had a phone stolen. The victim said the attackers got away in an SUV with paper license plates.



National City police tracked a phone stolen in their case to a home on Oriole Court in Chula Vista. National City and Chula Vista officers spotted a Mercury Mountaineer SUV with paper plates in the driveway of the home and eventually detained three men, including one man who tried to run and hide a few houses away.



Police brought some of the victims to the scene to help identify the suspected robbers, and 10News learned a search warrant was served to search the SUV and home.