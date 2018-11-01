Arrests made after boat washes ashore in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) - Several undocumented immigrants were arrested after the boat they were on washed ashore in Imperial Beach Thursday morning.



Authorities were notified of a boat approaching the beach with at least eight on board at around 7:45 a.m.



When the boat stopped on the shore, near Imperial Beach Boulevard, witnesses said they saw the occupants flee from the vessel.



10News learned authorities were able to corral all of those who fled from the boat. Border Patrol officials confirmed the eight boaters detained were undocumented immigrants from Mexico.



No other details were immediately released.