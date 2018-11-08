Appeals court rules against Trump on DACA immigrant policy
10:54 AM, Nov 8, 2018
2 hours ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A U.S. appeals court won't immediately let President Donald Trump end an Obama-era program shielding young immigrants from deportation.
A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday decided to keep in place an injunction blocking Trump's decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Lawsuits by California and others challenging the Trump administration's decision will continue in federal court while the injunction remains in place.