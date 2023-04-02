Apartment building collapses in Tijuana

TIJUANA, Mexico (Televisa) — An apartment building located in the La Sierra Development in Tijuana finally collapsed Saturday evening, according to a Televisa Tijuana report.

A total of 12 apartments are located in the development. The building collapsed around 5:37 p.m., about 18 minutes after the Earth movements that caused it happened.

When part of the hill that supported the four-apartment building fell, the property began to crack and caused the portion located on the south area of Cuauhtémoc Boulevard to split.

After the collapse, civil protection elements detected a gas leak, which was controlled minutes later. The material was not able to fall towards the boulevard or the surrounding houses on Sierra Tarahumara Street.

Authorities told Televisa that the property collapse did not accelerate the Earth movement in the foundations of the surrounding building. As a result, the city council will seek legal tools to allow them to demolish it in a controlled manner.

Cuahutemoc South Boulevard will stay closed as authorities evaluate the safety of the area.