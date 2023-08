(AP) — The first of two supermoons in August graced the skies on Tuesday.

A supermoon is broadly defined as a full moon that is closer to the Earth than normal. That makes it appear slightly brighter and bigger in the sky.

The next one is on the night of Aug. 30. Because it’s the second full moon in the same month, it will be what’s called a blue moon.

Seth Wenig/AP The moon rises through clouds over the skyline of lower Manhattan in this view from West Orange, N.J., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

Silvia Izquierdo/AP A cable car moves towards Sugar Loaf mountain as a supermoon rises on the night sky in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023.

J. David Ake/AP The full moon passes behind the illuminated windows of a New York City skyscraper, Tuesday evening, Aug. 1, 2023.

Hadi Mizban/AP The supermoon rises over the Al-Ahrar Bridge, in central Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

Andrew Medichini/AP The Supermoon rises over the Colosseum and the Roman Forum, in Rome, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.