Another victim of deadly North Las Vegas crash alive; husband hears screams seconds before

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another victim of a high-speed crash in North Las Vegas on Saturday is alive and recovering at the hospital.

Tiffani May was rushed to the trauma unit at University Medical Center after the crash that killed nine people. Her husband, Chris Noel, was out of town at the time and on the phone with his wife when the crash happened. He heard a scream on the other end of the line, then nothing.

Noel booked the next flight to Vegas right away. He called May's close friend, Tameka Henry, who says she went straight to the crash site to find her friend.

Henry says she was alerted that May was at the hospital — and alive.

"Tiffani is a mom, a wife, an active community member, a worker, and a full time student at CSN and UNLV. During this time, she’s not going to be able to do any of that," Henry said of her friend.

Born and raised in Las Vegas, Henry has lived in the area for more than 20 years. She says crashes happen often.

"It’s up to the powers that be to look at the data. They have it and need to look at it, but then do something about it," Henry said.

The driver who caused the collision was traveling more than 100 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, police said.

Another family friend who operates the city of Las Vegas community garden nearby is doing her part in May’s healing journey.

"Sometimes you don’t know the best way to help," said Cheyenne Kyle. "I know that we need to make sure to keep fresh flowers by her bedside and healthy plant life. It’s been proven to help with healing, but also with the psychological effects of something negative from dealing with something so traumatic."

Once she woke up, May first asked about her son, who was at home at the time, and worriedly asked about their dog, Magic. Magic was also in the car at the time of the crash and ran out once responders got the door open. The pup was missing until a search party found it Sunday, frightened but alive.

The latest update is that May is awake and has been moved from the trauma unit.

Henry has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of May’s medical expenses.