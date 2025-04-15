Watch Now
Anaheim Police arrest man on suspicion of public nudity at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) - A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing in the nude at Disneyland, Anaheim Police announced Monday.

Anthony Sorenson was booked on suspicion of being under the influence of narcotics, trespassing and public nudity, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Matt Sutter.

Sorenson was arrested about 10 p.m. Saturday in New Orleans Square at the Anaheim theme park, Sutter said.

Disneyland security detained the man and called police.

Guests were momentarily evacuated from New Orleans Square when the naked man was climbing onto the entrance of the Tiana's Place restaurant, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The man is 38 and provided police with an address in Calgary, Alberta, Sutter told The Times.

