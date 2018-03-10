(KGTV) -- The nationwide search for the next superstar kicked off last August - bringing back American Idol dreams of fans who had to say goodbye to the reality show in 2016.

It's the show that launched the careers of Kelly Clarkson, Carried Underwood and Jordin Sparks. And now it's back, right here on ABC.

The Idol Bus traveled from Portland, Oregon, to Orlando, Florida, in its pursuit for talent, covering 23 cities across the country. Auditioning was made easier than ever as hopefuls also had the opportunity to submit audition videos online, as well as via select social media platforms using an official tag, #TheNextIdol, cultivating over 300,000 posts.

Also, for the first time in “American Idol” history, hopefuls had the opportunity to audition through a livestream platform.

The judges:

Lionel Richie

Katy Perry

Luke Bryan

Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return as host of the beloved series. Mark it on your calendars and set your DVR! American Idol returns to airwaves on SUNDAY, MARCH 11 at 8 p .m., on its new home on The ABC Television Network.

