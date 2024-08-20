Amber Alert for missing children in effect in LA, Orange, San Diego counties

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - An Amber Alert was in effect Tuesday in Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, and five other counties for a 2-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy allegedly abducted by their parents.

The four were last seen at about 3 p.m. on Aug. 14 at Vermont Avenue and West 83rd Street in South Los Angeles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Wyman Bryant, 2; Willow Bryant, 4; Tiffany Bryant, 39; and David James, 53, are believed to be traveling in a champagne-colored Buick Enclave SUV with paper plates.

The four were discovered missing after a visit to their home by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, ABC7 reported.

The Amber Alert was issued Monday by the CHP on behalf of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It is also in effect in Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Kern, Imperial and San Diego counties.

California Highway Patrol

Wyman was described as a 3-foot-5-inch tall white boy weighing 34 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

His sister, Willow, was described as a 2-foot tall white girl weighing 20 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Tiffany Bryant is a 5-foot-4-inch tall white woman weighing 100 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

David James, whose height is unknown, is a white man weighing 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone knowing their whereabouts is urged to call 911.

