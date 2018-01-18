Amazon reveals 20 finalist cities for HQ2; San Diego not among finalists for next headquarters
Jermaine Ong , City News Service
6:35 AM, Jan 18, 2018
23 mins ago
(KGTV) - Amazon unveiled its list of 20 finalist cities in the running to host its HQ2 project, but the San Diego region is not on the list.
The company reported on its website that it plans to invest $5 billion in construction, and the second headquarters will create as many as 50,000 "high-paying jobs."
The list revealed on Thursday includes New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta. Los Angeles is the only West Coast city being considered, leaving the San Diego region -- which included a proposal from Chula Vista -- out of the running.
Chula Vista's City Council bolstered its bid by approving a $400 million incentive package for the massive online retailer. That package would have seen HQ2 incorporated into the city's Millenia mixed-use mega-development. The city also would have provided the company with 85 acres valued at $100 million and tax breaks of $300 million over 10 years.