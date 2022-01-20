Watch
Amazon plans to open clothing store at Southern California mall

Greg Montijo/AP
This image provided by Amazon, shows how clothing could be displayed at the company's new Amazon Style store concept. Amazon is set to open its first-ever physical clothing store later this year at the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale, Calif., that will push out personalized recommendations as customers shop and scan items on their phone and feature high-tech dressing rooms, the company announced Thursday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Posted at 7:55 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 10:57:32-05

NEW YORK (AP) -- Amazon says it plans to open a clothing store in a Southern California mall later this year, a first for the online behemoth and a fresh challenge for already struggling traditional retailers.

Amazon said Thursday that the store will sell women's and men's clothing, as well as shoes and other accessories.

It will open at the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale, California, at an unspecified date.

The Seattle-based company says shoppers will get personalized recommendations pushed to their phones as they browse the new Amazon Style store stocked with mostly non-Amazon fashion labels.

The move is the latest foray in physical stores for Amazon, which has been opening grocery stores, cashierless convenience locations and book stores.

