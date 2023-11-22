Amazon employee stabbed in Mission Viejo warehouse

MISSION VIEJO (CNS) - An Amazon employee was fighting for her life Tuesday following a stabbing at the company's Mission Viejo warehouse.

Orange County sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 9:32 a.m. to the warehouse facility at 25725 Jeronimo Road regarding the stabbing, according to Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Michael Woodroof.

The victim, who is in her 40s, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Woodroof said.

A suspect, who may be an ex-employee, surrendered to deputies and was being detained, Woodroof said. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for cuts, Woodroof said.

It was unclear what prompted the attack.

