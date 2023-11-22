Watch Now
Amazon employee stabbed in Mission Viejo warehouse

Posted at 2:24 PM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 17:24:24-05

MISSION VIEJO (CNS) - An Amazon employee was fighting for her life Tuesday following a stabbing at the company's Mission Viejo warehouse.

Orange County sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 9:32 a.m. to the warehouse facility at 25725 Jeronimo Road regarding the stabbing, according to Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Michael Woodroof.

The victim, who is in her 40s, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Woodroof said.

A suspect, who may be an ex-employee, surrendered to deputies and was being detained, Woodroof said. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for cuts, Woodroof said.

It was unclear what prompted the attack.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
