Albertsons paying $91K rent on empty building in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Residents in Chula Vista are continuing to wonder why a big building that used to house an Albertsons grocery store remains empty and unused.



The building at The Shops at San Miguel Ranch (2310 Proctor Valley Road) has been vacant since 2013, and 10News learned Albertsons is still paying $91,000 per month in rent -- with about 10 years left on the lease.



"When I started living here, the Albertsons was open, so I used to come here all the time. So now, when I see it, it's a bummer … now that I have a business here, it's even more of a bummer," said Samuel Montalvan, owner of nearby Ika Sushi & Grill.



An Albertsons spokesperson told community members that they are trying to find someone to take over the lease so they can stop throwing money away and the neighborhood can have a grocery store again.







Chula Vista City Councilman John McCann said, "We have an active, great community, and it's sort of the ugly duckling in the community."



Montalvan hopes change comes quick so they can all get back to business.



"If it's a busy night, it gets a little hectic when I have to run down to the store and be back in time," he said.