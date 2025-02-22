Write Juice Truck continues offering healthy options for Southeast San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Joshlyn Turner, owner of the Write Juice Truck, has been serving healthy options to areas like Southeast San Diego for almost five years now.

She first talked to ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Peña back in 2021, still trying to make it through the pandemic. On Feb. 21, 2025, her business is still going strong.

We caught up with her to find out what she's been doing since we last saw her.

Write Juice Truck brings healthy options to SE San Diego

Turner will be at the Bayview Baptist Church this Sunday, Feb. 23, starting at noon. The church is hosting an event for alumni of Historically Black Colleges, and it's open to the public.

If you'd like to book the Write Juice Truck for an event or find out where Joshlyn will be parked next, you can head to the business' website.