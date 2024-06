There are about 803,000 manufacturing jobs in the U.S. that haven't been filled because of a lack of skilled workers. According to a study by the manufacturing institute, that number is expected to grow to 2.1 million by 2030.

ABC 10News anchor Wale Aliyu spoke to Workshops for Warriors about its efforts to rebuild the industry while helping service members transition to civilian life.

