Warm weather boosts rentals at Action Sport on Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Thursday's warm weather in San Diego led to an increase in business for Action Sport Rentals, a longtime recreational vehicle rental company in Mission Bay.

According to Action Sports General Manager Matthew Hartung, the company has seen a surge in customers as San Diegans look to get out on the water.

"San Diegans get out when the weather is nice, so when the sun comes out, we start seeing customers," Hartung said.

To accommodate the demand, Action Sports offers an "early bird special" for rentals departing before 11 a.m. The company also provides training and safety guidance for customers renting motorized vehicles like jet skis and powerboats.

Action Sport Rentals on Mission Bay sees business boost thanks to warm weather

"We'll show you how to operate them, make sure you're comfortable before you head out," Hartung said.

In addition to watercraft, Action Sports also offers a variety of land-based rentals, including four-wheel surrey bikes, beach cruisers, and electric bikes.

Hartung noted that the company's pontoon boats and Duffy boats are particularly popular during the "San Diego winter weather," but when temperatures reach 80 degrees, the jet skis, paddle boards and kayaks become more in demand.

Action Sports is offering a special promotion for 10News viewers, with a 10% discount by using the code "ABC 10" for reservations made through Friday, Feb. 27. The code is valid for all rentals until May 23.

Follow this link to head to the Action Sport Rentals website.