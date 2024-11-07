U.S.-Mexican studies professor provides perspective on Trump's proposed mass deportations & tariffs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As President-elect Donald Trump prepares for his next four years in office, one question San Diegans want the answer to is if he'll follow through on some of his campaign promises, including immigration proposals and tariffs on Mexico.

ABC 10News anchor Wale Aliyu spoke with the director at the UCSD Center for U.S.-Mexican studies on how tariffs and mass deportations would impact the relationship between the two countries.

Watch the videos in the player at the top of this page to hear from professor Rafael Fernandez de Castro.