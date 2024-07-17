Tracking milestones: San Diego Opera & Civic Theatre turning 60 this year

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Throughout this week, ABC 10News is visiting different spots around San Diego County celebrating big milestones. On Tuesday, 10News anchor Lindsey Peña checked out the Civic Theatre downtown, the home of the San Diego Opera.

They're both turning 60 this year.

Peña had the chance to sit down with the conductor in residence and chorus master about what you can expect from the opera this upcoming season.

Watch the video below to hear about the opera's operations from Bruce Stasyna: