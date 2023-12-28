Tio Leo's Grantville location closing on New Year's Eve, business owners react

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The original Tio Leo's Mexican restaurant in Grantville is closing its doors for good on New Year's Eve. Although there are two other locations around San Diego County, the original spot was a staple of the community.

After 45 years in business, the family has decided to close that location.

ABC 10News spoke to two of Leo's kids, who now run the business, about the memories they created there.

They said above all else, the restaurant was always meant to be a place for their family and others to gather.

