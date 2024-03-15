Taking a look at how the Jackie Robinson YMCA serves the community

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The 2024 edition of the San Diego County Scripps Regional Spelling Bee marked the first time the competition was held at the Jackie Robinson YMCA, a community hub that provides numerous programs for residents.

YMCA development director TD Smith told 10News that not many people in Mountain View get the chance to see the spelling bee up close and personal.

Smith took 10News on a tour of the branch to highlight how it serves the community.

Watch the video at the top of this page to learn more about the Jackie Robinson YMCA's role in the neighborhood.