Taking a closer look at layoff notices impacting San Diego County school districts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several school districts in San Diego County have tough decisions to make, including layoff notices for teachers and staff.

Wednesday evening, 10News anchor Wale Aliyu took a closer look at the issues affecting school districts in the area that led to the job cuts.

One major factor is the fact that COVID relief funding is ending in September. Combine that with a drop in state revenue and declining enrollment, the union representing San Diego Unified School District teachers is pushing the Board of Education to find another way to close the budget gap.

Union members have been meeting this week in several school, including at Sherman Elementary on Wednesday. A total of 226 educators at 105 San Diego Unified Schools have either received a layoff notice or have been reappointed to other positions.

The board says a $94 million budget deficit prompted them to approve cutting nearly 500 positions, but educators have said layoffs will only make things worse.

"There's a massive educator shortage facing our region. and we are no exception in our district. Over 60 schools currently have a special education vacancies and that could get a lot worse if educators decide to not apply for those positions, when they see the headlines about the district's rash decision to issue layoff notices," an educator said during a March 5 public meeting.

Coronado Unified says it's laying off three clinical counselors, two program specialists and one maintenance worker. Layoff notices have also been sent to educators in the Grossmont Union High School Distgrict.

The Chula Vista Elementary School District announced the elimination of dozens of positions funded by the one-time funding that came from the pandemic

Poway Unified told us it's also facing tough decisions amid a budget shortfall of $28 million. District leaders say they are not planning layoffs next year; however, they are looking at cuts that will possibly include the number of bus routes, expensive support programs and hiring freezes.