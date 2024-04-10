Southcrest resident tells 10News where flood recovery grant money should go

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Close to $500,000 will go to community organizations that have helped people recover from the Jan. 22 flood. 10News anchor Wale Aliyu returned to Beta Street in Southcrest to ask residents where funding is needed the most.

Some may consider the flood a distant memory, but for those still trying to rebuild their homes, it's an everyday reality.

The Office of Supervisor Monica Montgomery-Steppe says nearly half a million dollars was left unspent from the Community Enhancement Funding that was supposed to help the community recover from the pandemic. Since there aren't any COVID-19 needs anymore, the supervisor asked to move that money to a storm recovery grant, which will be available for the community groups that have helped neighbors recover.

There will be an application process. The county has yet to set a timeline for that, but we will keep you updated.

Watch the video at the top of the page to hear a resident's idea of where the money should go.