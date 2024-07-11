SD Coastkeeper provides perspective on sewage crisis as IBWC holds meeting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — People impacted by the sewage in the South Bay and Coronado got some answers during an IBWC meeting Wednesday night.

The IBWC provided updates on the treatment plant, infrastructure projects and other issues related to the sewage crisis.

Of course, San Diego is a year-round destination, so whether you live here or are visiting, going to the beach is a must. However, that's been more challenging lately for people in the South Bay.

One family 10News spoke to actually made it all the way into Coronado beach before a lifeguard told them they had to get out.

They told us they had traveled from the Bay Area and were excited to start their family vacation.

"Shame on us... One of the reasons we came to San Diego was for the beach, but we understand the circumstances," one of the family members said.

According to the San Diego Coastkeeper organization, over the last couple years 135 billion gallons of untreated sewage, trash and toxic chemicals have been flowing out of the Tijuana River and have spread north. We know about the beach closures at Imperial Beach for the last almost 1000 days, but now we are seeing more closures in Coronado.

10News anchor Wale Aliyu met with the executive director of Coastkeeper Tuesday to walk along the beach that had just been upgraded from an advisory to a warning.