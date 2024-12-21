San Diego Model Railroad Museum has special exhibit for holidays

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Visitors to Balboa Park can take a nostalgic journey through train history at the San Diego Model Railroad Museum, where a special holiday exhibit is now open.

The museum, which features 27 square feet of train tracks and trusses, has been a cornerstone of the park since the early 1980s. It features six exhibits managed by four clubs affiliated with the museum.

Patty McEvoy of the San Diego Model Railroad Museum says the winter exhibit, “Toy Trains Through the Decades,” explores the connection between toy trains and Christmas.

"When toy trains were the 'it' toy, they were often given as Christmas gifts," McEvoy explained. "The first thing children would do is set them up around the Christmas tree, sparking a tradition that continues today.”

The museum has been elaborately decorated for the holidays, including a Christmas tree representing different eras and wreaths throughout the venue. The layout also features a winter wonderland theme.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, the museum will host Polar Express Family Day, featuring a showing of the classic film "The Polar Express," goodie bags (while supplies last), and a visit from Santa Claus from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.