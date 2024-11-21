San Diego LGBT Community Center holds ceremony for Transgender Day of Remembrance

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The transgender flag at the corner of Normal Street and University Avenue was at half-staff Wednesday night in recognition of Transgender Remembrance Day.

The gesture was made in honor of those in that community who were lost to violence.

ABC 10News anchor Wale Aliyu went to the San Diego LGBT Community Center ahead of its special remembrance event.

Bliss Vasquez, the center's transgender and nonbinary services program manager, spoke to ABC 10News about why this event is important to them and the community at large.

Watch the interview with Vasquez below: