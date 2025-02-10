San Diego family business boosts Webster community through entrepreneurial support

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In 2023, ABC 10News spoke to the family that runs DLBooker Enterprise, based in San Diego’s Webster neighborhood, which prioritizes its mission to revitalize the community through business development.

The family, led by Dewayne and Linda Booker, has deep roots in San Diego’s Fourth District, having raised their children in Webster. Their dedication to the community led them to establish their business locally.

"It's why I'm here because we care about the people in the community," said Linda Booker.

The Bookers started their venture in 2006 with a box of shirts. By 2013, they had established a men’s apparel shop inside FAM MART, also known as FAM BAM, and soon expanded into women’s clothing, handbags, jewelry, hair products and nails.

In the last year and a half since ABC 10News last saw the Bookers, their growth hasn't stopped.

Their latest venture includes a new barbershop, which Zienia Booker, the youngest Booker sibling and visionary for the enterprise's future, emphasizes as a community hub.

"The community loves to come by and chit-chat and talk. It can get a little rowdy sometimes, but that's what barber shops are for: Community," she said.

Zienia’s vision looks beyond current offerings, aiming to continue transforming the space. Currently, they've added two kiosks available for rent by artists or new business owners at a low rate, and they plan to utilize an empty space for potential photo booths, arcades or family events.

"I'm looking for photo booths in here, or even an arcade, or some type of to-do, a family event in here. Because we got to make it FAM MART again," she added.

The ultimate goal, according to the Bookers, is preserving the vibrancy of their neighborhood.

"The whole thing is keeping this neighborhood alive," said Dewayne Booker, who believes it's important to maintain the community's heartbeat.