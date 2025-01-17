San Diego Civic Theatre celebrates 60th anniversary

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News went to the San Diego Civic Theatre Thursday as the venue celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Steven Johnson is the theatre's new director of marketing and communications, and he told ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Peña about the storied history and bright future for the theatre.

The theatre was the first home of the San Diego Opera, and they're also the home of Broadway San Diego. This year, the Civic has some big shows on its calendar, plus some special events to celebrate the 60th birthday.

You can watch a portion of the interview with Johnson in the video player at the top of the page. Below, you can watch the rest: