Poway brings "old fashioned" twist to 4th of July celebration

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) — Poway's Fourth of July celebration has an "old fashioned" twist — featuring western re-enactors, free children's crafts, train displays, games from back in the day and of course, the main event: A fireworks show!

ABC 10News anchor Marie Coronel went to Poway to learn more about the celebration and what inspired the "old fashioned" theme for Independence Day.

Katie O'Reilly from Old Poway Park says their goal is to make the community feel like they're truly taking a step back in time.

"We have the cannon firing over there, and we'll have more firing in the park throughout the day," O'Reilly says. "It will happen on the hour, by the hour."

Part of the live entertainment includes people performing musical acts on stage, magic shows, kids crafts and lots of family lawn games.

"My favorite part is bringing everyone together and behind the scenes at the park seeing us work together as a team... Seeing everyone's excitement when they come through — the decorations and all the fun things you can do!" O'Reilly says. "When I came, I was a little girl. Now I work here and I help plan the event. It's cool to see everyone come through and bring their kids."

