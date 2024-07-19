Pilot Boat at Maritime Museum celebrates 110th anniversary

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News was at the Maritime Museum on the embarcadero Thursday to see one of its vessels, the Pilot Boat, as the museum observed her 110th anniversary.

10News anchor Lindsey Peña spoke to the museum's president and CEO about the boat's history and how experts there work to maintain it.

Dr. Ray Ashley also told us about a brand new exhibit the museum has that focuses on navigation.

If you'd like to learn more about the Maritime Museum, head to its website. You can buy tickets online or in person. The museum is open seven days a week.