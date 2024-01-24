Watch Now
PASACAT Philippine Dance Company's studio in National City damaged by flooding

Staff and members are cleaning up the studio as water went in causing damage to the wooden floor following Monday's historic rainfall.
Posted at 5:42 PM, Jan 23, 2024
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — Members of the PASACAT Philippine Dance Company spent Tuesday cleaning up their studio in National City following the historic rainfall that impacted the county.

Members believe the damage from the storm is permanent, even though this isn't the first time they've had to deal with this problem.

A board member spoke to ABC 10News about the long road ahead of them to rebuild.

