One month post flood, Spring Valley homeowner gives update on recovery efforts

ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Peña spoke to a woman whose home flooded about how the recovery has been going one month after historic floods brought damage to San Diego neighborhoods.
Posted at 4:59 PM, Feb 22, 2024
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thursday, Feb. 22, marked one month since historic floods brought damage to San Diego neighborhoods.

ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Peña went to Spring Valley to check in on a homeowner about her recovery process and how the neighborhood is doing.

Alicia Crow says neighbors are working together to make sure the nearby storm drains stay clear.

"As soon as it starts raining, we all are filled with panic, anxiety, and are wondering what's going to happen," she says. "We are out there with push brooms and these long squeegee things and we are making sure our curb sides stay clear. We're still making sure those drains are cleared."

