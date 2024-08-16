Oceanside Unified students welcomed by campus upgrades on 1st day back

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Students in the Oceanside Unified School District returned to the classroom for the first day of school on Thursday, and many of them returned to some big upgrades.

This year, the district has several new magnet schools open, which allow students to focus on several different areas, like STEM or the arts.

ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Peña spoke to two of the district's superintendents to learn more about the new opportunities and amenities students can take advantage of.

Below, you'll find the interview with Dr. Mercedes Lovie, the superintendent of educational support services. She breaks down the importance of the new magnet programs.

In the video player at the top of this page, Dr. Andrea Norman, the superintendent of business services, described the facility upgrades around the district.