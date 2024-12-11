New mural at La Mesa Walkway of the Stars acts as tribute to volunteers

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — ABC 10News was in La Mesa Tuesday, where the city's tribute to local volunteers just got a major makeover. After more than two decades, the murals along the Walkway of the Stars have been redone.

It's a special section dedicated to volunteers: People who've given thousands of hours to the city are honored. You'll find their names on stars on the sidewalk and above them there's now several brand-new murals honoring the act of volunteers.

10News anchor Lindsey Peña spoke to one of the local artists about his work that's now up for everyone to see.

"La Mesa is the 'Jewel of the Hills.' For me, personally, I think people are precious. They're like jewels — and when you serve others, it helps you to realize that and practice that unconditional love." says muralist Nolan Lee. "I wanted my mural to highlight... people looking as jewels and being valued in that preciousness."

Peña also spoke to one of the volunteers highlighted at the walkway. She hopes to to inspire young people with her work.

Volunteer honored at La Mesa Walkway of Stars hopes to inspire others

The Walkway of the Stars sits between Allison Avenue and La Mesa Boulevard.