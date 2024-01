LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Peña spoke to the curator of the new "Ebb & Flow" exhibit at UCSD's Geisel Library to learn more about giant kelp's impact on the environment in La Jolla.

The giant kelp exhibit will be on display and open to the public at Geisel Library until April 21. There's also a free opening reception for the exhibit happening on Jan. 25.

Watch the interview at the top of this page to hear more about the exhibit.