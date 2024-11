SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's been exactly three weeks since the Fairmount Fire on Montezuma Road charred canyons in the College Area. The quick-moving flames forced evacuations, damaged six homes and threatened dozens of others.

Thursday night, impacted neighbors came together to discuss fire preparedness.

ABC 10News anchor Wale Aliyu went to Lincoln High School where the community resource fair took place.

Watch the video in the player at the top of the page to see the interview.