National City residents sound off on possible encampment ban

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — In National City, the city council prepared to look at a possible homeless encampment ban during a meeting on Tuesday, April 2.

ABC 10News' Natalie Chuck talked to local residents about homelessness in the area and if they thought an encampment ordinance will actually help.

The proposed ban would restrict camping on city streets from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. when shelter beds are available. Additionally, it would prohibit encampments near schools with posted signs, waterways, and transit hubs, regardless of bed availability.

Watch the video at the top of this page to hear from the residents.

Ultimately, the council voted to direct staff to do further research on several things including the ban, finding comprehensive solutions to the homelessness issue and immediately address unsafe conditions at current encampments.

City staff has until the beginning of June to report back to the council with their findings.