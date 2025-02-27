Missing Pieces Project to be unveiled at San Diego History Center Wednesday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego History Center is set to unveil a new virtual exhibit called "Missing Pieces" Wednesday night, showcasing Black history in San Diego.

Wendy McKinney, a community connector consultant for the San Diego History Center, explained that the project was developed in collaboration with the Black Chamber of Commerce. The two have since established the African American Advisory Council, a group comprised of community leaders from various professional fields.

"We got them all together, and we've been meeting for a year, asking them to go into your garages, go into your closets, and bring out these great historic moments," McKinney said.

She added that the contributions could include recipes, photo albums, recordings or graduation pictures.

McKinney noted that while initial participation was slow, enthusiasm grew over time.

"It just almost brings tears to my eyes. It makes me a little emotional," McKinney said.

WATCH: 10News anchor Wale Aliyu took a closer look at some of the people highlighted in the exhibit earlier this Black History Month

Preserving and digitizing Black Stories

She mentioned her late father-in-law, a long-time San Diego resident, as an example of the kind of stories they aim to capture.

McKinney says it's important to keep history readily available for future generations to learn from.

"We're celebrating the good, we're celebrating the bad. So many people have overcome so many things," she says.

The "Missing Pieces" exhibit will be available online, allowing people to explore and celebrate the diverse stories of San Diego's Black community.